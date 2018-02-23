Even though Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his film Race 3, the superstar has left no stone unturned to show his support towards his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the film Loveratri. After sending shockwaves among his fans with the tweet “Mujhe Ladhki Mil Gayi’, Salman has now hinted at a new release date of the film. He tweeted, “#Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… batao kya date hai release ki.” Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh followed the tweet and stated, “#NewsAlert: Salman Khan finalises the release date of #Loveratri: 5 Oct 2018… Stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain… Directed by Abhiraj Minawala.”
#Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… batao kya date hai release ki .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 23, 2018
#NewsAlert: Salman Khan finalises the release date of #Loveratri: 5 Oct 2018… Stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain… Directed by Abhiraj Minawala.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2018
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Salman had earlier shared the first look of the lead pair on his Twitter handle and tweeted: “Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial” In the poster, the release date of the film had been mentioned as September 21, 2018. A close source to PinkVilla had earlier revealed, “Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meets during Navratri and the love story follows.”
Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/mGiv2rCCZg
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2018
Presented by Salman Khan, the film is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and bankrolled by Salma Khan. The film will also serve as a launch pad for Warina Hussain along with Aayush. Earlier, Salman took to his Twitter handle to clarify his cryptic tweet “Mujhe Ladhki Mil Gayi” and tweeted, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.” By the initial looks of it, Aayush and Warina are all set to make a lasting impact in the Bollywood industry.For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App