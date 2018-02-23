Bollywood megastar Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to hint at the new release date of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveratri. While the first look of the poster revealed that the film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 21, 2018, the latest tweet by Salman suggests that the filmmakers have decided to push back the release date to October 5, 2018.

Even though Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his film Race 3, the superstar has left no stone unturned to show his support towards his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the film Loveratri. After sending shockwaves among his fans with the tweet “Mujhe Ladhki Mil Gayi’, Salman has now hinted at a new release date of the film. He tweeted, “#Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… batao kya date hai release ki.” Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh followed the tweet and stated, “#NewsAlert: Salman Khan finalises the release date of #Loveratri: 5 Oct 2018… Stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain… Directed by Abhiraj Minawala.”

#Loveratri releasing 224 days from today… batao kya date hai release ki . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 23, 2018

#NewsAlert: Salman Khan finalises the release date of #Loveratri: 5 Oct 2018… Stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain… Directed by Abhiraj Minawala. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2018

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Salman had earlier shared the first look of the lead pair on his Twitter handle and tweeted: “Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial” In the poster, the release date of the film had been mentioned as September 21, 2018. A close source to PinkVilla had earlier revealed, “Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meets during Navratri and the love story follows.”

Presented by Salman Khan, the film is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and bankrolled by Salma Khan. The film will also serve as a launch pad for Warina Hussain along with Aayush. Earlier, Salman took to his Twitter handle to clarify his cryptic tweet “Mujhe Ladhki Mil Gayi” and tweeted, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.” By the initial looks of it, Aayush and Warina are all set to make a lasting impact in the Bollywood industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App