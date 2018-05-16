Loveratri is backed by Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The movie plot revolves around a love chemistry that unfolds during the course of Navratri. The backdrop of Gujarat adds more to the dramatic love story which will also have Garba as one of the key elements.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will soon be making his big Bollywood debut in romantic-drama Loveratri, shared the first glimpse from the film on Wednesday. In the picture, we see both the leading actors— Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain holding each other’s hands and are all set to play Garba dressed in traditional Gujarati attire. The film is backed by Salman Khan’s Salman Khan Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The movie plot revolves around a love chemistry that unfolds during the course of Navratri. The backdrop of Gujarat adds more to the dramatic love story which will also have Garba as one of the key elements.

Debutant Aayush Sharma took to Twitter to share the first glimpse from the film and wrote, “Kya is Navratri aap humare saath Garba khelenge? #Loveratri @BeingSalmanKhan @abhiraj21288 @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial.”

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first poster of the Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain film and wrote, “And here comes the first glimpse of Salman Khan’s forthcoming film #Loveratri… Introducing Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain… Directed by Abhiraj Minawala.”

Recently Aayush Sharma had shared footages from the actor duo’s preparations for the upcoming flick; reports also suggested that both Aayush and Warina are taking garba lessons to perfect their respective roles. After watching the first glimpse, we are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to get released.

Apart from the actors, director Abhiraj Minawala would also be making his Bollywood debut with Loveratri.As per sources, Aayush will be seen playing a Gujarati boy and Warina will be playing his love interest. As per a Pinkvilla report, “Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meets during Navratri and the love story follows.”

