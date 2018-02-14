Bollywood hunk Salman Khan shared the first poster of his brother in law Aayush Sharma's debut Bollywood movie Loveratri as a gift to his fans on Valentine's Day. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be playing the lead roles in Loverartrio which is a romantic festive galore set in the backdrop of Gujarat. The release date for the movie has also been confirmed, details inside.

Salman Khan has been giving his fans a lot of surprises lately and to say the least the Bhai loyals are loving them all. After sending shockwaves across social media by tweeting ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gyi,’ the Bollywood hunk has now revealed the poster for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s upcoming movie Loveratri and has clarified that by the tweet he meant he had found the right girl for his brother-in-law. The tweet was meant to announce the leading lady in Loverartri, Warina Hussain. Now Salman has revealed the first poster of the movie on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The poster featuring debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain perfectly captures the essence of the movie plat which revolves around a love chemistry that unfolds during the course of Navratri. The backdrop of Gujarat adds more to the dramatic love story which will also have garba as one of the key elements. Recently Aayush Sharma had shared footages from the actor duo’s preparations for the upcoming flick; reports also suggested that both Aayush and Warina are taking garba lessons to perfect their respective roles. Apart from the actors, director Abhiraj Minawala would also be making his Bollywood debut with Loveratri.

As per sources, Aayush will be seen playing a Gujarati boy and Warina will be playing his love interest. As per a Pinkvilla report, “Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meets during Navratri and the love story follows.” The poster shared by Salman who is producing the movie under his home banner depicts the sizzling chemistry between Aayush and Warina. The background is all pink and the actor duo can be seen holding garba sticks in their hands while cuddling each other.

While Aayush is keeping it simple with a catch checked shirt and a pair of denim, Warina steals the show with her showpiece maroon Lehanga which makes her look fabulous. Here’s the first poster of Loveratri shared by Salman Khan. “Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial,” Salman captioned the post on Instagram with the movie poster.

Loveratri is slated to release on September 21, though the actors are making their debuts, the poster reflects freshness and something lovely in the house. Backed by Salman, Aayush and Warina are sure to make a lasting first impression on their fans.