Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law is making his debut with debutante Warina Hussain in Loveratri. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and backed by Salman Khan Films, which is set to release on October 5, 2018.

Debutant Ayush Sharma who is set to step into the Bollywood industry with his upcoming film Loveratri has unveiled a new colourful vibrant motion picture of the film yesterday. The film stars debutante Warina Hussain opposite the actor, who will be romancing her on screen. The film’s brand new picture shows both the actors sitting on a scooter with a festive backdrop, which is definitely the film’s theme line.

According to reports, the newbie took to his social media account to post the new poster along with a caption which read, “#Loveratri – The celebration of Love Lighting up theatres on the 5th of October!” It seems the actor is very optimistic about his forthcoming film, which is set to hit theatres soon.

The debut actor has been sharing all photos related to his film on his social media account, promoting his film and keeping his fans engaged until the flick releases. Moreover, backed by Salman Khan Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala the film is expected to be a hit as soon as it releases.

Based on romance, the film has been set in Gujarat. According to reports, the love story revolves around Navratri. This story also marks the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. As per the poster, the film is all set to hit screens on October 5, 2018.

