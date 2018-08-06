Loveratri trailer: The wait is finally over as the makers of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveratri has unveiled the official trailer of the film. Revolving around a love story that blossoms during Navratri, Loveratri has been helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films.

Get ready to celebrate love as the much-awaited trailer of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveratri has been unveiled. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, penned by Niren Bhatt and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Loveratri marks the debut of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Deemed as a festive treat, Loveratri revolves around a love story that unfolds and blossoms during 9 days of Navratri. With foot-tapping music and amazing dance moves, the chemistry between the lead pair takes the brownie points.

Check out the trailer of Loveratri here:

Loveratri has apparently witnessed the biggest theatrical trailer launch in India as it has been unveiled in 10 cities simultaneously. Along with a grand launch in Mumbai and Delhi, Loveratri trailer was previewed at PVR theatres in Thaltej in Ahmedabad, Jessore Road in Kolkata, Marketcity in Pune, Elante in Chandigarh, Treasure Island in Indore, Koramangala in Bengaluru, Saharganj in Lucknow and Eva Mall in Baroda.

Speaking about Salman Khan in his latest interview, Aayush stated that he is very lucky and privileged that Salman is there to guide him in the right direction. He added that he trailed with Salman for four years, and he always made it clear to Aayush that he can give him a debut but after he goes in front of the camera, it will be his job to act and perform.

