Salman Khan found out a rather amusing way of announcing the name of the girl Aayush would romance in Loveratri

The stars of Salman Khan’s next production venture titled Loveratri— Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma have arrived in London for the next schedule of the film after completing the first schedule in Gujarat. The film will be a launch pad for both Warina Hussain and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The debutant actor took to his Instagram account to share the first photo from London in which he is seen posing with Warina and director Abhiraj Minawala. “Feels great to be back on set! 🎬@warinahussain @abhiraj88 #Loveratri #ShootLife #London,” Aayush captioned the adorable photo.

According to media reports, Aayush will be seen playing a Gujarati boy and Warina will be playing his love interest. The film will be backed by Salman Khan and is being helmed by director Abhiraj Minawala who along with Aayush and Warina would also be making his Bollywood debut with Loveratri. Loveratri is slated to release on September 21. Warina Hussain is the child of an Iraqi father and Afghani mother. She moved from country to country to pursue her career before she settled down in India. In New Delhi, she kicked off her career in modelling in 2013.

Salman Khan found out a rather amusing way of announcing the name of the girl Aayush would romance in Loveratri. He wrote on Twitter all of a sudden, ‘Mujhe ladki mil gayi.’ Instantly, he was flooded with congratulatory messages on Twitter and a burning question – who’s the girl? We were the first ones to tell you that he was talking about the female lead in Loveratri.

