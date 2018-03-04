Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli who is enjoying his break from the national team ahead of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy has been enjoying some quality time with his family. Kohli was recently spotted outside the Mumbai Airport to welcome his wife Anushka Sharma. Check the photos of the adorable couple inside.

It will be fair to say that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ever since tying the knot in December last year have become one of India’s favourite couples. Virushka have time and again proved their love and have not shied away from expressing their love for each other whenever given an opportunity. Anushka travelled to South Africa with Virat when team India left on the crucial tour where they scripted history by winning both the T20 and ODI series after losing the Test series. However, Anushka left for India after the first Test for her shoot. Now the Indian cricket team’s captain welcomed her better half Anushka at the Mumbai airport upon her return from a shoot.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy shooting for her next film Sui Dhaga, which stars Varun Dhawan in lead role. She is also utilising her time for the promotions of her latest flick Pari, which has gained positive response from the audience and the critics. Anushka Sharma can be seen in a totally new avatar in the supernatural flick and has garnered a lot of praise for portraying the negative character. Her upcoming project Sui Dhaga would see her paired up opposite Varun for the first time and the fans of the actors can’t wait to see their bubbly on-screen chemistry.

In the pictures shared by a fan page on Instagram, Virat Kohli can be seen hugging and kissing Anushka upon receiving her on the Mumbai Airport after her return. Here are the pictures:

Kohli after breaking a plethora of records in the recently concluded South Africa tour where India impressed on all fronts, has returned back home. He has been rested for the upcoming Nidahas Trophy (T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), the Indian captain is enjoying some quality time with his family. Anushka meanwhile, will be hoping that Pari which has since releasing on March 2 has gone on to mint Rs 9.83 crore, continues its good run at the box office.

