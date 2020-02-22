Lovey Sasan has been absent from the small screen after Saath Nibhana Saathiya ended back in 2017 is now a proud mother after welcoming a baby boy, shares pictures of her pregnancy days on Instagram.

Lovey Sasan has been absent from the public eye for quite a while now, the actor gained fame by portraying a vamp in the hit TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya, gave birth to a baby boy becoming a proud mother and is rightfully overwhelmed sharing media coverage and her pregnancy pictures on her Instagram.

The actor got married to Koushik Krishnamurthy on 10th February in an extravagant marriage ceremony, the ceremony was conducted in the presence of her reel as well as real-life friends and family, making it a special and grand night.

Lovey Sasan and Koushik Krishnamurthy are one of those rare couples that found love in person outside their culture and tradition as Koushik Krishnamurthy is a south Indian and staying true to his roots he with his beautiful wife had a second marriage ceremony according to the south Indian rituals in May of 2019, which was close affair in the presence of close friends and family members.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor was full of gratitude about her pregnancy as she shared several pictures on Instagram and wrote that no caption in the world would be able to encapsulate what she is feeling, while another post she wrote that she is thankful for being blessed beyond the measures.

The pictures she uploaded are adorable and none of her friends and fans could resist showing how strongly they felt about it.

Lovey Sasan’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screen, but with this latest revelation, it seems like they would have to wait a bit longer.

However, the actor in an interview with the Times of India said that she won’t be quitting acting any time soon and will be back on the small screen sooner rather than later.

