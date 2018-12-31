Warina Hussain photos: Famous Indian actress Warina Hussain who debut in Salman Khan production Loveyatri has taken the Internet by storm with her latest photo on Instagram. Warina Hussain took to the photo sharing site and shared a picture wearing a blue coloured gown.

Warina Hussain photos: Famous Indian actress Warina Hussain has taken to the Internet with her latest photo in which it appears that she is welcoming some new vibes. With the New Year being around the corner, Warina Hussain took to her Instagram page and shared a sensuous photo of her wearing a blue coloured gown in which she is looking stunning. Warina Hussain made her Bollywood debut in the film Loveyatri in October 2018. Warina is also known by her nickname Wari.

Aspiring to work in the entertainment industry, Warina Hussain completed her studies in the arts field from the New York Film Academy. Before coming into films, she did appear in music videos and later ventured into modelling. Loveyatri was produced by Salman Khan in which his sister Arpita Khan’s husband Aayush Sharma played the lead.

Warina Hussain was always interested in making her name in the entertainment industry and in order to pursue her dream, she studied filmmaking from New York Film Academy and came to Delhi in 2013. Warina Hussain before venturing into films, had worked in many small music videos and later gained fame in the modelling industry. Take a look at some other hot, sexy photos of Warina Hussain.

