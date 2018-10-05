Loveyatri box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: This Friday is an exciting one for the audience as two interesting films, namely, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s Loveyatri and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer Andhadhun have hit the theatrical screens. Looking at the hype around Loveyatri, all thanks to the Chogada with love challenge, the refreshing chemistry between Aayush and Warina and foot-tapping music, Loveyatri is likely to get a solid start at the box office and earn around Rs 6-7 crore on the opening day.
Marking the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain, the film has been backed by the megastar himself under the banner of Salman Khan films. However, the film might face a stiff competition from Andhadhun that is also taking in positive reviews from film critics as well the celebrities.
Live Blog
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani extends her best wishes to the team of Loveyatri.
All the Best @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain and team #LoveYatri for the big release! Such a beautiful, feel good, vibrant love story! you’ll left me with a big smile ❤️ #Chogada still on loop 💃🏻— Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) October 4, 2018
Filmmaker Karan Johar has stated that Loveyatri is a breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story. Here's his reaction:
A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! #LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutants @aaysharma and #warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy !!!! And what a dancer! Watch it!!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 3, 2018
Looking at the performance of Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri, Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has exclaimed that a new star is born.
A new star is born! @aaysharma what a wonderful performance such a natural you are! Thoroughly enjoyed #LoveYatri congrats @khanarpita @BeingSalmanKhan friends It’s a must watch!— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 4, 2018
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra praises Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri.
Just watched #LoveYatri.. such a refreshing ,fuss free #lovestory .. soooo impressed with @Warina_Hussain and @aaysharma (Great style when he dances )and both so confident for their 1st film. All the best . So proud and happy for you .Congrats @khanarpita pic.twitter.com/xwk20UTtYC— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 4, 2018
KrkBoxOffice has stated that LoveYatri has received a very good opening in the Gulf.
Today film #Loveyatri has got very good opening in the Gulf. And even public review is good. Congratulations to @aaysharma and @BeingSalmanKhan!— KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) October 4, 2018