Loveyatri box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: This Friday is an exciting one for the audience as two interesting films, namely, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s Loveyatri and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer Andhadhun have hit the theatrical screens. Looking at the hype around Loveyatri, all thanks to the Chogada with love challenge, the refreshing chemistry between Aayush and Warina and foot-tapping music, Loveyatri is likely to get a solid start at the box office and earn around Rs 6-7 crore on the opening day.

Marking the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain, the film has been backed by the megastar himself under the banner of Salman Khan films. However, the film might face a stiff competition from Andhadhun that is also taking in positive reviews from film critics as well the celebrities.

Live Blog

