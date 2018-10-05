Loveyatri box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: This Friday is an exciting one for the audience as two interesting films, namely, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s Loveyatri and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer Andhadhun have hit the theatrical screens. Looking at the hype around Loveyatri, all thanks to the Chogada with love challenge, the refreshing chemistry between Aayush and Warina and foot-tapping music, Loveyatri is likely to get a solid start at the box office and earn around Rs 6-7 crore on the opening day.

Marking the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain, the film has been backed by the megastar himself under the banner of Salman Khan films. However, the film might face a stiff competition from Andhadhun that is also taking in positive reviews from film critics as well the celebrities.

 

11:00 (IST)

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani extends her best wishes to the team of Loveyatri.

10:59 (IST)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has stated that Loveyatri is a breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story. Here's his reaction:

10:55 (IST)

Looking at the performance of Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri, Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has exclaimed that a new star is born.

10:53 (IST)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra praises Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri.

10:52 (IST)

KrkBoxOffice has stated that LoveYatri has received a very good opening in the Gulf. 

