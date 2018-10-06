Loveyatri box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: After much anticipation, Salman Khan’s maiden film Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain has released. Marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala, the film, which also marks the launch pad for Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush and newcomer Warina, revolves around a love story that unfolds during the festival of Navratri. As the film hit the screens on October 5, the film has been garnered praises from the Industry Insiders while the film critics do not seem impressed.
Speaking about trade, the film will do a considerably good business at the box office, thanks to the foot-tapping music, fresh pairing of Aayush and Warina and the star power of Salman Khan. However, the fate of the film will only be out once the box office verdict is out. Loveyatri is also likely to face a stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer Andhadhun that released on the same day.
Live Blog
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan extends best wishes to Aayush Sharma for Loveyatri.
Extremely glad for Arpita and @aaysharma... love and success to u now and always! #Loveyatri— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 5, 2018
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza extends her best wishes to Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain for Loveyatri.
Welcome to the magic of the movies @aaysharma and @Warina_Hussain ❤️ All my good wishes and love to team #LoveYatri @khanarpita ❤️✨— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 6, 2018
Actor Mini Mathur praises Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri.
#LoveYatri - a refreshing, simple, feel good, well shot, happy film. Thrilled that my dearest @aaysharma has made such a sincere & dashing debut! @Warina_Hussain is fresh as sea breeze! I Loved @RonitBoseRoy & susus Gujarati friends as well:) So happy for @abhiraj21 & @khanarpita— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) October 5, 2018