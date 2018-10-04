When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is backing a film, it has to be big! Marking the big Bollywood debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, Loveyatri is being backed by Bollywood's Sultan Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Indian model Warina Hussain in lead roles.

When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is backing a film, it has to be big! Marking the big Bollywood debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, Loveyatri is being backed by Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Indian model Warina Hussain in lead roles. The film is finally hitting the big screen on October 5 and is expected to mint Rs 7 crore on the opening day, all thanks to the grand promotions of the film and obviously, being a Salman Khan production.

The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs of the film such as Akh Lad Jaave, Tera Hua, Rangtaari, among others have been loved by the audience.

The film has been helmed by debutante director Abhiraj Minawala and also stars Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Anshuman Jha, and Prachi Shah in key roles. The film will be facing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun which is a black comedy thriller and is releasing on the same date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More