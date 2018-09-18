Salman Khan productions on Tuesday announced the name change of its upcoming film from Loveratri to Loveyatri. Salman Khan brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and new bee Warina Hussain will make their Bollywood debut with this film. Loveyatri is slated for October 5 release.

Facing the brunt over its title Loveratri, Salman Khan Productions upcoming film title has now been changed. The film title from Loveratri has now been made to Loveyatri. According to reports, with its earlier title Loveratri, the makers of the film were facing protests and there was also an FIR filed against Salman Khan. Following these developments, the makers decided to change the title.

Salman Khan films and the actor himself took it to their Twitter accounts and shared the new poster of the upcoming films with its name changed, from Loveratri to Loveyatri. Sharing the new title of the film, Salman Khan said, “It’s not a spelling mistake.”

Film analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter page and shared the new poster of Salman Khan production upcoming film Loveyatri.

Salman Khan changes title of #LoveRatri… New title is #LoveYatri… 5 Oct 2018 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/kNGx8K1p19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2018

In Salman Khan’s productions upcoming film, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, who will be making their Bollywood debuts, will take you to a lovely ride showcasing another story of how two people fell in love. The film is based on 9-day Navaratri festival, which is one of the most enchanting, upbeat festivals, especially celebrated in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Produced by Salman Khan, Loveyatri is slated to release on October 5, 2018. Ahead of the release, both the leading star-cast of the film are busy in their debut movie promotion. Loveratri had also witnessed one of the biggest theatrical trailer launch as it was unveiled in 10 cities simultaneously.

