Supreme Court on September 27 stayed FIR against Salman Khan's LoveYatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. With this, the court has ruled that no further FIR can be filed against the title of the film. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri is expected to hit the screens on October 5.

As Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s upcoming film LoveYatri manages to raise excitement among the audience with foot-tapping music and festive mood, it seems like the controversies around the film are finally coming to an end. After facing strong opposition by religious outfits over the title, SC on September 27 has ruled in favour of the makers after Salman Khan moved the court to secure a smooth theatrical release. Staying the FIR against them, the court has ruled that no further FIR would be lodged against them. CJI Dipak Mishra will be hearing the case in court today.

As per reports, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed the case against the makers in Bihar and claimed the title resembles Navratri and hurts the religious sentiments of the community. The petitioner further stated that the trailer of the film also shows some obscene scenes, which further aggravates the issue as the film revolves around the auspicious festival.

However, it is not the first time that the title has sparked outrage. Earlier, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the film, decided to change the title of the film LoveRatri to LoveYatri after facing outrage.

Marking the debut of Abhiraj Minawala as a director, Love Yatra will launch Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain. The trailer of the film has garnered almost 25 million till now. With this, songs like Chogada and Akh Ladh Jave has striked a chord with the fans and building the hype for the film. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5, 2018.

