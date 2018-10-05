Loveyatri movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: After raising the excitement among the fans with a celebratory trailer, foot-tapping music and the chogada with love challenge, Loveyatri has hit the theatrical screens this Friday, i.e October 5. With Loveyatri, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain will be making their debut into the Bollywood film industry.
Along with Aayush and Warina, Loveyatri will also mark the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. However, the film has been bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films. Ever since the annoucement of the film, Loveyatri has also found itself in the centre of controversies due to the resemblance of the title to the festival of Navratri. This is primarily one of the reasons why the title was changed from Loveratri to Loveyatri. As the film hits the screens today, the film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun.
Also Read: Andhadhun movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is impressive, says Twitterati
Live Blog
Bollywood actor Daisy Shah praises Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri.
#Loveyatri is such a cute, mushy romance, just perfect for this season. Loved the energy & dance of @aaysharma & the vibrance of @Warina_Hussain . All the best you two and @skfilmsofficial. Guys, watch it in theatres tomorrow. #LoveTakesOver 😊❤️— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) October 4, 2018
Filmmaker Karan Johar says Loveyatri is a breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story. Read his review here:
A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! #LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutants @aaysharma and #warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy !!!! And what a dancer! Watch it!!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 3, 2018
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Genelia Deshmukh extends her best wishes.
Dearest @aaysharma ... wishing you the the entire team of #Loveyatri all the best for your release tomorrow.. I can’t believe it’s right here ... We are very proud of you n can’t wait to see you shine...@khanarpita— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 4, 2018
Journalist Rajat Sharma shares his review of Loveyatri. In his tweet, he has stated that Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer is a sweet and clean film.
Watched #Loveyatri,a sweet,clean film after a long time. Both debutants have great potential. Ayush’s total ease with the camera & Warina’s radiant beauty, will go a long way. Wishing @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain and @abhiraj21288 all the success. God bless u all | @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/iLiEKig76T— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 4, 2018
Pulkit Samrat extends his best wishes to Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
Here’s wishing all the Luck n Love to @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain n @abhiraj21288 !! Rise high and stay grounded, there’s no turning back!! Big hug @khanarpita !! 💕😇🤩🤗#Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) October 4, 2018
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra praises Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri.
Just watched #LoveYatri.. such a refreshing ,fuss free #lovestory .. soooo impressed with @Warina_Hussain and @aaysharma (Great style when he dances )and both so confident for their 1st film. All the best . So proud and happy for you .Congrats @khanarpita pic.twitter.com/xwk20UTtYC— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 4, 2018