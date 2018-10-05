Loveyatri movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: After raising the excitement among the fans with a celebratory trailer, foot-tapping music and the chogada with love challenge, Loveyatri has hit the theatrical screens this Friday, i.e October 5. With Loveyatri, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain will be making their debut into the Bollywood film industry.

Along with Aayush and Warina, Loveyatri will also mark the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. However, the film has been bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films. Ever since the annoucement of the film, Loveyatri has also found itself in the centre of controversies due to the resemblance of the title to the festival of Navratri. This is primarily one of the reasons why the title was changed from Loveratri to Loveyatri. As the film hits the screens today, the film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun.

Live Blog

