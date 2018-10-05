Loveyatri movie review: Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain has hit the theatrical screens today, on September 5. Backed by Salman Khan, Loveyatri marks the Bollywood debut of his brother-in-law Aayush, newcomer Warina and filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala. Loveyatri has clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun at the box office.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 out of 5 stars and stated that the audience should stay away from Loveyatri as it is weighed down by a cliche references and unoriginal ideas As the male protagonist of the film falls in love, he is unable to evoke any emotion because of which the reviewer feels that Loveyatri leads to a disaster.

Giving the film 2 out of 5 stars, Udita Jhunjhunwala wrote for Firstpost that large garba sets are the highlight of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s Loveyatri but the script of the film follows the same pattern that we have seen in Bollywood romantic films year after year. Powerful performances by supporting actors Pratik Gandhi and Sajeel Parekh out-do Aayush, who seems to hold the same expression for as long as needed along with Warina, who is equally bland.

Amman Khurrana in his review for TimesNow, gave the film 1.5 stars and noted that if there is cheat sheet for making a Bollywood romantic film, Loveyatri’s writer Niren Bhatt has taken it too seriously as it is heavily injected with deja vu moments. He notes that with while Aayush Sharma seems to be struggling in every scene, Warina, on the other hand, shows a lot of promise and is pleasant to watch.

