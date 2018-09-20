Salman Khan changed the name of his upcoming production from Loveratri to Loveyatri but it seems that two Hindu outfits are still not satisfied with the new name. The much-awaited movie Loveyatri is slated to be released in this October itself.

Even after Bollywood actor Salman Khan changed the title of his upcoming movie production from Loveratri to Loveyatri to stay away from controversies, a Hindu outfit reached the Gujarat High Court and said that this new name is also unacceptable as it sounds similar to Navratri. According to reports, as soon as the trailer of the movie was released, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sanatan Foundation expressed their resentment over the title of the film on the grounds that it hurts Hindu sentiment and demanded to change the name immediately.

A week ago, Sanatan Foundation, an Ahmedabad-based body, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the title of the movie, demanding it to be changed immediately. After such controversies, Salman Khan changed the title of the movie to Loveyatri but even then, they alleged the titled to be hurting religious sentiments as Loveratri sounds similar to Navratri.

BB Agrawal, who is apparently the petitioner’s lawyer, stated in the court that the film’s slogan or catchline – a journey of love could be possibly rephrased as Love Ki Yatra. On which the respondent lawyer intrigued saying that Salman Khan had changed the title on Tuesday itself and that the allegation is immature because the movie is still to be censored by the board. This statement backfired at the lawyer as the division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi asked the team that how did the promo videos pass without the certification from the censor board.

The chief justice Reddy added in his statement that if needed, the content will be checked by the bench and also that they might watch the movie too.

Salman Khan production Loveyatri has been grabbing headlines since the start as the movie will feature Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma marking his debut in Bollwyood and actor Warina Hussain as the female lead. The movie is slated to be released on October 5.

