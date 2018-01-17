Solo: A Star Wars Story is all set to releases on May 25, 2018. The stand-alone Han Solo movie from the Star Wars universe has been in the news for one or the other reason, but never once a plot detail of the movie was leaked, even during the director change mayhem and reshoots. Lucasfilm released the official synopsis of the movie that offers some perspective but nothing remotely spoiler-y.

After the successful release of The Last Jedi, Star Wars lover saw the saw Luke Skywalker die as he fought against Kylo Ren before which we had gone through the pain of losing Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as his son Ben Solo, who went on take the name Kylo Ren when he moved over to the dark side, drove his lightsaber through him. Han Solo is all set to return to our screens through Solo: A Star Wars Story which releases on May 25, 2018.

The stand-alone Han Solo movie from the Star Wars universe has been in the news for one or the other reason. But never once a plot detail of the movie was leaked, even during the director change mayhem and reshoots. The audiences were promised a trailer on January 12 but the release was pushed and now no date is known as of now. Star wars lovers are sceptic about the spin-off and are not willing to bet on how good it will be just as of yet.

On Tuesday, Lucasfilm released the official synopsis of the movie that offers some perspective but nothing remotely spoiler-y:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Directed by Ron Howard, the movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo. Atlanta fame Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Westworld star Thandie Newton have also joined the cast. Woody Harrelson of The Hunger Games plays a mentor figure to Solo while Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag will play a motion-capture character.