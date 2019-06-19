Lucifer 2: Huge announcement! Makers of Lucifer have released its trailer today at 11 am. The movie has been titled as Lucifer 2 Empuraan and will star Shakti Kapoor and Mohanlal in lead roles.

Lucifer 2: The wait is finally over! the makers of Mohanlal starrer lucifer have finally announced its second sequel of action drama thriller movie Lucifer. Starring Mohanlal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles, the movie has been titled Empuraan. To raise the excitement bar more, the makers have released a 3-minute 12-second title video where they give us some snapshots of where the movie has been exclusively shot and what it is going to be about.

Talking about the title video, it begins with a snapshot from Russia where few goons are standing amid snow clad mountains and finally Mohanlal appears. By the looks of it, Shakti Kapoor is the bad guy here who will play the role of the villain in this mega-budget film. Making a dapper entry, as usual, Mohanlal surely is a star and his movies are a proof!

Lucifer marks as the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukuram and Empuraan will be his second venture. The film had been produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and written by Murali Gopy. It starrer actors Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan and Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi who was the villain in the first sequel.

Take a look at the video here:

About a day back, Mohanlal took to his official Twitter handle to share the first poster from his upcoming film. Speculations were made that the film which will star Mohanlal in the lead role will be Lucifer 2. The post was captioned as The finale, announcement tomorrow at 6 pm. Stay Tuned. Check out his post here:

#L The Finale & The Announcement Tomorrow 6PM IST! Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fu517P6SHo — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 17, 2019

