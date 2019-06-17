Lucifer 2: Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer starring Mohanlal in lead was one of the highest grossing movies of this year and had earnred Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. As per reports, Lucifer 2 will go on floors soon.

Lucifer 2: After the grand success of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer there are speculations that the second sequel of the movie will go on floors soon! To share the news of the same, Mohanlal took to his official twitter handle and tweeted #L the finale and the announcement tomorrow at 6 pm. Stay tuned.

What’s more interesting is that Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran retweeted Mohanlal’s tweet suggesting that he may return to the sets of Lucifer to direct another sequel of the highest grossing film if the Malayalam industry.

The movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal was one of the highest grossing films of this year and had crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Lucifer mainly focussed on Mohanlal, a powerful man in Kerala political scene. Set against the backdrop of Thiruvananthapuram, the movie revolved around Mohanlal efforts to rescue foster father’s family from evil man, Vivek Oberoi.

Take a look at Mohanlal's tweet here:

#L The Finale & The Announcement Tomorrow 6PM IST! Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/fu517P6SHo — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 17, 2019

Mohanlal started his acting career back in 1980 with Manjil Virinj Pookkal. Some of his movies from his early days are- Sabchari, Thakilu Kottampuram, Dhanya, Attimari, Dhruvasangamam, Ahimsa, Thenum Vayambum, Madrasile Mon, Football, Visa, Hello Madras Girl, and many more.

Apart from Lucifer 2, he will be next seen in Big Brother, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and Barroz – Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

Check out some of his songs from highest grossing film Lucifer here:

