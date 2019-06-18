Lucifer 2 trailer out: Mohanlal starrer is an action-packed thriller

Lucifer 2 trailer out: As per the speculations, one of the much-awaited movies of Mohanlal, Lucifer 2's new trailer is out and the trailer is posted by director Prithviraj on his twitter handle.

Lucifer 2 trailer out: One of the most famous names of Mollywood, Mohanlal, is going to amaze the audience with his one of the most anticipated upcoming movie’s announcement. As per the latest reports, today, by 6:00 PM, his new movie Lucifer 2 trailer is out. The hashtag used by Mohanlal on his official Twitter account is ‘#L2’ so it is speculated that the movie is going to be Lucifer 2. The trailer of the much-awaited Lucifer 2 is out now, and Mohanlal is looking very charismatic in the trailer.

Director Prithviraj, scriptwriter Murali Gopy and Mohanlal himself shared an enigmatic trailer with a tagline ín which it was mentioned that this is going to be the finale and has shared the news with his fans that the sequel to the movie Lucifer will hit the theatres in the year 2021. Previously, Prithviraj confirmed the fact that work is in progress on the sequel of the movie Lucifer but the dates or anything about the movie is not confirmed.

Lucifer was a Mollywood movie and was released worldwide on March 28, 2019. The movie has a fine star cast including Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith. The movie collected a total amount of Rs 200 crore on the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App