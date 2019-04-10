Lucifer box office collection day 13: Mohanlal starrer Malayalam thriller is all set to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lucifer is bankrolled Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Lucifer box office collection day 13: Superstar Mohanlal starrer Lucifer has finally set a benchmark for all the upcoming Malayalam movies. Well, Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Lucifer is winning hearts due to its storyline and the amazing cast of the movie which was released on March 28, this year. The action thriller is not only being appreciated by the domestic audience but is performing incredibly in the international market. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in two weeks of its release.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Lucifer is doing excellent business overseas. Lucifer has earned a grand total of $ 500,000 i.e. Rs 3.48 cr from the USA market. While $ 117,385 [₹ 81.75 lakhs] from Canada, A$ 134,331 [₹ 66.75 lakhs] from Australia, £ 252,381 [₹ 2.30 cr] United Kingdom and NZ$ 77,193 [₹ 36.28 lakhs] from New Zealand. The movie is currently leading in UAE + GCC with smashing business while North America, UK, Australia and New Zealand too have good digits to add to Lucifer’s box office collection.

This what film critic and trade analyst of India has to say about Mohanlal starrer Lucifer:

Smashing Records 💥💥💥💥@Mohanlal #Lucifer

Domestic Aprox ~ 55crs

Overseas Aprox ~ 45crs

Century…at Global BO !

🔥💕👍🏻💣 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 9, 2019

So far, #Lucifer is 2019's 2nd highest grossing South Indian film in the overseas space after #Petta.. More to come! Fantastic market push for Malayalam Cinema by #Lalettan @Mohanlal, @PrithviOfficial and team 👌 #LuciferMovie — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 9, 2019

Overwhelmed with the amazing performance Lucifer is giving at the box office, Mohanlal thanked his supporters. In his tweet, Mohanlal revealed that Lucifer has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 8 days of its release. He wrote, this is truly hubling to see how fans are changing the face of Malayalam film industry and taking it into uncharted territories. He further thanked them for the unwavering support.

After Lucifer, Mohanlal will feature in Priyadarshan directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The epic historical war movie is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, Roy C. J. under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group. Well, the movie will star Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty in the supporting role along with Arjun Sarja, Sudeep, Prabhu, Madhu, Manju Warrier and Mukesh.

