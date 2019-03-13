Bollywood actor Kriti Sano is currently busy basking appreciation for her latest hit Luka Chuppi where she played the role of Rashmi. The splendid performance of Kriti Sanon has not only doubled her fan following but the fans are also going crazy over her stunning looks. At the success bash of Luka Chuppi, the actor got caught by a crowd of fans and was seen clicking selfies with them.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon graced the success bash of her latest hit Luka Chuppi and looked absolutely stunning. To celebrate the success of the highest opener of her career as a solo female lead, Kriti Sanon was seen letting her hair loose at a famous suburban restaurant. As the actress headed towards her lucky restaurant, she was flattered by a mob of her fans last night.

Kriti Sanon’s character from the film ‘Rashmi’ is garnering immense love among the masses testimony of the same was the actress got Mobbed by her fans before entering the party. Calling out the actress by her character’s name ‘Rashmi’ in Luka Chuppi, the fans insisted for a couple of pictures with her. Kriti Sanon was overwhelmed by such a great response.

The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in a lot of appreciation to pull off the role with ease. Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters in many Bollywood films. The variety of roles she has done proves that she is indeed a versatile actor. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More