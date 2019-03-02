Pankaj Tripathi is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who marks his presence well with his versatile roles in the films. As per reports, Pankaj Tripathi will now join Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic film. Gunjan is counted among the first women pilots to fly to the Kargil area. Not only this, she rescued many soldiers from the area during the war, that took place in the year 1999. The pilot was also awarded Shaurya Vir Award for her courage. Beauty queen Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of Gunjan in the movie. Pankaj will play the role of Anuj Saxena who is the father of Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma and assisted by Dharma Productions. In a small interaction, Pankaj said that the director of the film Sharan, is very talented, moreover, Janhvi is also very sincere and respects him a lot.

Pankaj Tripathi commenced with his acting career with the movie Run, post to it, he has been giving major hits to the industry like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dabangg 2, Guday, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey Returns, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and many more. He has also appeared in the film Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Talking about Pankaj’s future projects, the actor will be appearing in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Super 30, Kargil Girl and Ajmeri Baba. Not only on big screens, but the actor also tried his talent in Tv shows like Powder, Sarojini-Ek Nayi Pehal. He also made his digital presence recently by appearing in the web series like Sacred Games. Among which, the most hit series was Mirzapur on Amazon video.

