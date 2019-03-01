Luka Chuppi audience and celeb reactions: Bollywood's new favourites Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon have come with the most relatable romantic flick. With a concept of live in relationship revolving around the lives of two young lovebirds has impressed the audience very much. In just a short span of its release, Luka Chuppi has started receiving a thumping response and people are loving it. Here are what the audience and celebrity think!

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Luka Chuppi has finally hit the silver screens. A superb combination of romance and comedy, the movie is impressing fans all over. With a unique concept and refined actors, Luka Chuppi has every factor to be a blockbuster hit. Although there have been many movies before also, based on the concept of live-in relationships like Shuddh Desi Romance, Salaam Namaste and Befikre but Luka Chuppi is bringing a new bent to it.

Guddu and Laxmi, the lovebirds in the movie explore the live-in relationship as a trial of marriage and what happens next will leave you surprised. This happens when Guddi proposes Laxmi for marriage but she responds saying she doesn’t want to get married, instead they should try a live-in relationship. The love flick takes a turn when Guddu’s family give a surprise visit to his home and believe that he got married without letting anyone know. After that, Guddu’s family pressurise them to marry again.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the movie introduces something fresh with the favourite new-gen actors. Luka Chuppi has a release clash with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya which is an interesting cop drama. However, the youth seems to be more anticipated for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Well, as the movie has hit the silver screens now, here’s what the audience feels!

@TripathiiPankaj

Pehle baar Bihari parivaar ek Bihari ko dekhne cinema hall jaa rahe hai. #LukaChuppi ke liye apko all the best. Main bahut excited hu aapke kirdaar ko leke… Congrats — Soviet (@soviet_roy) March 1, 2019

Just finished my my 1st day 1st show of #LukaChuppi .

One word review : Entertaining.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Out of 5.

Once again @TheAaryanKartik & @kritisanon proved that they will be the future of Indian Cinema.

One more 100cr is loading.

Congrats to @MaddockFilms . — Shahienoor Hossain (@shahienoor) March 1, 2019

Maza Aagaya !! 😍😂❤

Ohh god can't stop laughing 😂😂❤

GUDDU toh bada maze daar hain ! 💕😍 @TheAaryanKartik

Love you! ❤💯 #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/UKbYYXFaSn — Kartik Aaryan FC❤ (@Kartik_Fc) March 1, 2019

#LukaChuppi is a blockbuster…👏👏… love the film.. brilliant performance by @TheAaryanKartik and @kritisanon is just amazing..and @Aparshakti is very good…

.full family entertaining film…👌

rating -⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#LukaChuppiReview — Amritesh Anand (@AmriteshAnand16) March 1, 2019

Thank you bro 🙏🏻 https://t.co/5xmd2FSo05 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 1, 2019

#LukaChuppi – Easy, beeezy, crazy – This one is all around good fun which keeps the humour on right through. Even with a live-in theme, it’s actually a complete family entertainer by @Laxman10072 @MaddockFilms . @TheAaryanKartik is super confident, @kritisanon is perfect⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 28, 2019

