One of the most awaited movies of the year, Luka Chuppi has finally hit the silver screens. A superb combination of romance and comedy, the movie is impressing fans all over. With a unique concept and refined actors, Luka Chuppi has every factor to be a blockbuster hit. Although there have been many movies before also, based on the concept of live-in relationships like Shuddh Desi Romance, Salaam Namaste and Befikre but Luka Chuppi is bringing a new bent to it.
Guddu and Laxmi, the lovebirds in the movie explore the live-in relationship as a trial of marriage and what happens next will leave you surprised. This happens when Guddi proposes Laxmi for marriage but she responds saying she doesn’t want to get married, instead they should try a live-in relationship. The love flick takes a turn when Guddu’s family give a surprise visit to his home and believe that he got married without letting anyone know. After that, Guddu’s family pressurise them to marry again.
Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the movie introduces something fresh with the favourite new-gen actors. Luka Chuppi has a release clash with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya which is an interesting cop drama. However, the youth seems to be more anticipated for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer.
Well, as the movie has hit the silver screens now, here’s what the audience feels!
