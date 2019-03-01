Luka Chuppi box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Luka Chuppi has created a lot of buzz in the industry with an interesting storyline. It is expected that the movie will earn Rs 7 crore on its first day of release. Film critic Taran Adarsh called the movie a winner and praised the climax of the movie in his tweet.

Romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is one of the highly anticipated films. Directed by Lakshman Utekar, the film features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The story revolves around a young couple that is in a live-in relationship but due to complexities of the world, they are forced to lie in front of the world, that they are married. After rewarding the industry with hit films like Stree and Hindi Medium, Producer Dinesh Vijan film Luka Chuppi is also expected to impress fans with its interesting genre. Talking about the predictions, the movie is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on its day 1.

The popular tracks and popular star cast has created a lot of curiosity among the fans and it is expected that it will steal the hearts of the fans especially the youth. The movie will also face stiff competitions because of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Madhuri Dixit’s film Total Dhamaal at the box office. The most interesting part about the film is Kartik and Kriti will be sharing screens for the first time. The movie narrates the story of a television reporter Guddu (Kartik) who is from a small city and who falls in love with a girl Rashmi (Kriti), who is a daughter of a local politician. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share his review about the film. He called the movie a winner and gave three and a half stars to the movie. He further quoted that the movie to be a situational comedy, full of entertainment and humour. Taran also appreciated the role and acting of the lead actors in the film.

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A situational comedy with a message… Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment… Superb climax… Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

