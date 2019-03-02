Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 2: Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon had released yesterday on March 1. Released alongside Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, Luka Chuppi is likely to lead the box office race. On its first day at the box office, Luka Chuppi is likely to earn Rs 5 crore.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on March 1. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by the makers of Stree and Hindi Medium Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple in a live-in relationship and the family drama that unfolds around it. Receiving mixed reviews from the film critics on its opening day, Luka Chuppi is likely to earn Rs 5 crore on Day 1.

As the film clashes with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya, the former is likely to lead the race. While reviewing the film, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 3.5 stars and called it a winner. In his review, Taran said that Luka Chuppi is a situational comedy with a message and boasts of a relatable premise, clean humour, foot-tapping music and loads of entertainment.

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A situational comedy with a message… Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment… Superb climax… Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

However, Luka Chuppi is likely to face strong competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy and Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Total Dhamaal that are already dominating the cinema screens. While Uri has earned Rs 237 crore, Gully Boy has earned Rs 127 crore while Total Dhamaal is racing towards the Rs 100 crore mark and has earned Rs 94 crore.

Fresh out of the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bareilly Ki Barfi, this is the first time that Kartik and Kriti are sharing the screen space. Post this, Kartik will be seen in films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, The Hindi remake of Kirik Party and Love Aaj Kal sequel while Kriti has been roped in for films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

