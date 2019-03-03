Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Cinema, is all set to garner Rs 10 crore on its opening weekend. The comedy romantic drama which is based on a couple who are in a live-relationship has so far collected Rs 8.01 crore.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 3: The much-awaited movie of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi is finally in theatres now. Laxman Utekar’s directorial, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Cinema, is a romantic comedy saga that is based on a couple who are in a live-in relationship. The movie which was released on March 1, has become the biggest opener of Kartik Aaryan. The film on its very first day garnered over Rs 8.01 crore at the box office despite Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya’s release on the same date.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to praise the makers and the entire team of Luka Chuppi. Calling it a winner, Taran in his tweets wrote that the movie is a situation comedy which has a message for the audience. With clean humour, relatable premise, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment, Luka Chuppu has a superb climax which is recommended to the critics as well as the audience to watch. The film which came with a big surprise for fans, is expected to collect good digits at the box office on the weekend.

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A situational comedy with a message… Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment… Superb climax… Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

#LukaChuppi is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener… Opening day biz:

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama – which shot Kartik to fame – had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1… Springs a big, big surprise… Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]… Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh starrer helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies, could manage to earn Rs 1.20 crore due to its screen count and limited shows in the cinema halls.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More