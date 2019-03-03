Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 3: The much-awaited movie of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi is finally in theatres now. Laxman Utekar’s directorial, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Cinema, is a romantic comedy saga that is based on a couple who are in a live-in relationship. The movie which was released on March 1, has become the biggest opener of Kartik Aaryan. The film on its very first day garnered over Rs 8.01 crore at the box office despite Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya’s release on the same date.
Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to praise the makers and the entire team of Luka Chuppi. Calling it a winner, Taran in his tweets wrote that the movie is a situation comedy which has a message for the audience. With clean humour, relatable premise, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment, Luka Chuppu has a superb climax which is recommended to the critics as well as the audience to watch. The film which came with a big surprise for fans, is expected to collect good digits at the box office on the weekend.
On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh starrer helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies, could manage to earn Rs 1.20 crore due to its screen count and limited shows in the cinema halls.
