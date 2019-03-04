Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy film, directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijanand. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the film.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chhupi is a romantic comedy film that features big stars like Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. The story revolves around a couple, Guddu who is a television reporter from Mathura and Rashmi, who is a daughter of a local politician. The movie was released on March 1, 2019, and created a huge buzz in the industry with its interesting storyline. Talking about the overall collection, till now the movie has earned approximately 18.09 crore overall in just 2 days of its release. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures. On the first day of the release, the movie earned up to Rs 8 crore and the second day it managed to earn Rs 10.08 crore.

The film features the roller-coaster ride of the couple who just wants a live-in relationship but due to the complexities of life, their families assume them to be married. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is currently impressing the fans to the fullest. The movie can also face stiff competition from the movies like comedy flick Total Dhamaal, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. It is expected that the movie can earn Rs 7 to 8 crore on its day 3.

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2… Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs… Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More