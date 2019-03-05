Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 4: Laxman Utekar's film Luka Chuppi released someday back and it has created a lot of buzz in the industry. Recently, Film critic Taran Adarsh recently took to his Twitter handle to share the latest figures. The film has till now earned Rs 32.13 crore in its opening weekend and has proved to be the highest opening film for Kartik Aaryan.

Luka Chuppi is a Hindi romantic film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie released on March 1, 2019, and in just a few days, the movie has impressed its fans with its interesting storyline and different genre. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and revolves around a couple, Guddu who is a television reporter and Rashmi, who is a strong girl from a political family. Talking about the total collection, the weekend proved to be one of the successful ones as the movie has till now earned Rs 32.13 crore. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the updated figures of the film. The critic quoted that the partial holiday of Maha Shivratri proved to be a boon for the film.

On its first day the movie earned Rs 8.01 crore, on its second day the movie earned Rs 10.08 crore and the third day, it earned Rs 14 crore. In total the movie has earned Rs 32.13 crore. Not only this, but the movie also crossed some more records, Luka Chuppi is Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening weekend film as compared to his other films as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 26 crores and Pyaar Ka Punchnana earned Rs 22.75 crore in their opening weekend. Not only this, the lead actor Kartik thanked his fans, for loving his character in the movie and took to his official Twitter handle to share his emotions. Though the movie got mixed reactions from the critics, Laxman Utekar’s film is doing well in the box office. It is expected that the movie will do wonders in the future as well.

#LukaChuppi emerges a winner… Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3… Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3… Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend… Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2… Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs… Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More