Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi is doing wonders at the box office. On its Day 5, Luka Chuppi is likely to near Rs 50 crore mark. Luka Chuppi also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s latest release Luka Chuppi is in no mood to halt anytime soon at the box office. Exceeding all expectation, Luka Chuppi is receiving a lot of love from the audience despite receiving mixed reviews from the film critics. With humour and a youth-centric theme at the core of it, the film has earned Rs 40 crore in 4 days. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade update of Luka Chuppi on his official Twitter account.

On its Day 5 at the box office, Luka Chuppi is expected to near Rs 50 crore mark today and earn about Rs 7-8 crore. The film earned Rs 8.01 on Friday, Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday and Rs 7.90 on Monday. Luka Chuppi clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya on March 1. However, the film has died down at the cinema screens due to poor audience response.

#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO… Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4… Mon is at par with Fri… Will comfortably cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 40.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

At the cinema screens, Luka Chuppi is receiving stiff competition from Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Along with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Post Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Hindi version of Kirik Party co-starring Jacqueline Fernandes. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen in films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

