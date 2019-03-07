Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 6: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi is likely to cross Rs 50 crore mark today. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by the makers of Hindi Medium and Stree, i.e Maddock Films, the film released on March 1 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 6: Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has hit the theatrical screens and is in no mood to halt at the box office anytime soon. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the film critics, the film is doing a good job at the box office. Earning Rs 8.01 crore on Friday, Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.90 crore on Monday and Rs 5.04 crore on Tuesday, Luka Chuppi is maintaining its stronghold at the cinema screens.

On the day of its film release, Luka Chuppi clashed with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya at the cinema screens. However, the latter has not able to survive the test of the box office and has fizzled down in less than a week. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade update of Luka Chuppi on his official Twitter account.

#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5… The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 45.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

At present, Luka Chuppi is receiving stiff competition from prior releases like Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor-starrer Total Dhamaal, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is yet to be seen whether this week’s release Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will impact the biz. of the film or not.

Post Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the film Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen in films like Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma and Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More