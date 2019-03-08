Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 7: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan's love flick is coming out with flying colours every day. Crossing 50 crore mark on its 7th day of release, Luka Chuppi is running quite good on the box-office. As the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla is going to release today, Luka Chuppi might suffer a little.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s love drama has been going good on box-office for this week. With a decent earning at the box-office, Luka Chuppi has received a lot of applauds. Luka Chuppi was released clashing the dacoit drama Sonchiriya but came out with flying colours, beating it at the box-office. Abhishek Chaubey’s direction featured Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar. Even after this talented cast and unique storyline of Sonchiriya, Luka Chuppi won at the ticket counters.

The live-in relationship chaos of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon went on to collect Rs 49.67 crore within six days of its release. And now, on the 7th day of release, it is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore mark.

Taran Adarsh who is popular for his trade analysis took to his official Twitter account to tell fans that Luka Chuppi is already a success. But the achievement of the movie depends on its collection in the second week of release. He then wrote the estimated collections as Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr, Thu 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 53.70 cr.

#LukaChuppi has excellent Week 1… Controlled costing ensures HIT status… Trending in Week 2 pivotal, since it faces new films and [slightly] reduced screens… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr, Thu 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 53.70 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

Well, on the success of Luka Chuppi, the stars of the movie are quite overwhelmed. Kartika Aaryan who played the male lead Guddu took to his official social media account to express his happiness and said that he is happy with the performance of the movie and he tried to do something different from his past characters. The amount of love fans have showered on his character Guddu is unreal. Thanking fans for accepting Guddu, he signed off.

Thank you for giving me my best weekend 🙏🏻❤ #SoldOut 😁😁

I tried to do something new post #Sonu and the amount of love that has been showered upon the film and Guddu is unreal… Thank you for accepting #Guddu ❤

Keep watching #LukaChuppi Saparivaar 🤫 pic.twitter.com/3QujpVKOTm — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 4, 2019

