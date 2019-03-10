Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 8: The story revolving around a cute love story of small-town television reporter played by Kartik Aaryan and an ambitious young girl, played by Kriti Sanon got dearly loved by the audience. The box-office collection of the movie was quite impressive in the first week. However, it got a little affected by the release of Captain Marvel.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 8: One of the quirkiest love story showcasing perks of a live-in relationship, Luka Chuppi got heavily lauded by the audience. Even after a week of its release, the movie continues its decent run on the box-office. Starring hotties of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Luka Chuppi is now showing a sudden dip in its collections.

Although Luka Chuppi earned big on its first week, the second week has not started off well. The film has earned only Rs 3.04 crore on Friday. This results in its total collection of Rs 56.74 crore until now. Well, critics are pointing the blame to the release of Captain Marvel. The clash of Captain Marvel with Luka Chuppi in theatres has affected it noticeably.

Famous for his trade analysis, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to post the collections of the film and said that Luka Chuppi maintains well, slightly affected by Captain Marvel. He added that Luka Chuppi might gather its speed on Saturday and Sunday [Week 2] Fri 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 56.74 cr. India biz.

Directed by aced Laxman Utekar, the rom-com has indeed received a good response from the audience. The reviews from critics were mixed but the film somehow managed to draw people to the theatre. Not to forget, Luka Chuppi even faced a clash with Sonchiriya in theatres. Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi both got released on March 1 but the later manages to win the box-office.

