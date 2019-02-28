Luka Chuppi box office collection prediction: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Luka Chuppi will release tomorrow, i.e March 1. The desi rom-com has been directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Luka Chuppi will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya at the cinema screens.

Luka Chuppi starring Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit the theatrical screens this Friday. i.e tomorrow on March 1. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Hindi Medium and Stree fame producer Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi is a witty love story that revolves around live-in relationships and marriage. With an interesting storyline, popular tracks and the star-cast of the film, Luka Chuppi has managed to create quite a buzz among the fans and is expected to take a good start at the box office.

As per early box office collection predictions, Luka Chuppi is likely to earn Rs 5 crore on Day 1 of the film release. Speaking about the film, Trade analyst Girish Johar told a daily that Luka Chuppi is a colourful film that boasts of a good star cast. While Kartik Aaryan is riding high on fame after the success of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, Kriti has emerged as a well-established actor. Touted as a desi rom-com, the film is expected to attract families and the youth.

On the box office clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s Sonchiriya, Girish Johar added that the two films belong to different genres and do not pose any competition to each other. Luka Chuppi will release in about 2000 screens while Sonchiriya is limited to 1500 screens. However, Luka Chuppi might face strong competition from films like Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy that are still dominating the cinema screens.

Along with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana will also be seen in the film. This also marks the first time that Kartik and Kriti will be sharing the screen space in a film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More