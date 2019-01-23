Luka Chuppi first poster: The wait for Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Luka Chuppi is almost over. On January 23, Wednesday, the makers of the film have released the first poster of Luka Chuppi. With this, it has been revealed that the trailer of Luka Chuppi will be released tomorrow. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 1.

The new year is finally here and so are interesting Bollywood releases. The latest one in the block is none other than Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Luka Chuppi. Helmed by Marathi filmmaker Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Stree and Hindi Medium fame Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi is a desi rom-com that travels from Mathura to Gwalior and then finally Agra.

After teasing the audience with the leading duo’s sizzling chemistry, the makers of the film have released the first poster of the film. Enveloped in each other’s arms, the duo can be seen holding a varmala and a red pagdi. As they pose for the camera, one can notice supporting actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and many more in the backdrop. With the poster, the team of Luka Chuppi has revealed that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow, i.e January 23.

Slated to hit the screens on March 1, Luka Chuppi will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya that is scheduled to release on the same date. Since the fate of the film is often decided by the response received by the trailer, it is yet to seen whether Luka Chuppi would be able to work its charm or not.

Have a look at the still released the makers before this-

Post Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming films like Hindi remake of Kirik Party opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and the modern remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside newcomer Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen in upcoming flicks like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More