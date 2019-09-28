Luka Chuppi: The 2019 blockbuster hit film Luka Chuppi is once again in the news as the recent report says that the makers of the film are planning to come with its second instalment. Find out more below.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi, which was released earlier this year, was loved and praised by the audience across the country. The film was a blockbuster hit and if you’re also the one who loved the movie then this piece of information can brighten your day. As per the reports, it is expected that the duo may come with the sequel of the film. Yes, the makers of the film are planning to bring its second instalment. The first instalment of the film dealt with the live-in relationship with the family and if the reports are to be believed then the second instalment of the film might be based on the divorce in live-in relationship amidst a family set-up.

Also, we would like to take you a little back, when during the promotions of Luka Chuppi, Kriti hinted that the film might have a sequel in a passing comment and now, the words from her mouth seems to be the reality. Fans were already wanting the second part of the film after they liked the first one and if this happens then it might excite the fans.

Dinesh Vijan, who produced Luka Chuppi, said while talking about the film that the script is being written at the moment, the idea to bring the sequel is to push the envelope while staying around the theme i.e. divorce sah Parivar. The couple will be divorced, the family won’t know it, and the chaos they have to face the challenges, yet funny situations. Dinesh told that it is a good time to think that what would be the likeable content after a year or 18 months as the scripting of the film may take a year or more to get completed and the rest matters after that.

Adding more to the statement, he said that there are many films about the live-in relationships, therefore, they tried to give a family angle in Luka Chuppi and if Luka Chuppi 2 happens then it would be something an interesting twist. Well, we have to wait for further developments to the project to reveal the complete details of the film.

