Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh officially announces the new project of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Laxman Utekar directorial Luka Chuppi will hit the theatres in March, next year. It will be the first project of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan and Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon. The movie will revolve around the life of a star reporter of a local TV channel.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi… Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra… Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel… March 2019 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/niuW1woeXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

The film producer of the movie Dinesh Vijan was noted saying to Mumbai Mirror that the male protagonist of the movie Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the role of a good boy while the leading lady Kriti Sanon will be representing the young modern woman who believes in gender equality and has set her own ideologies. Both the stars took to social media to share the first poster of Luka Chuppi.

ALSO READ: Aankhen 2 to star Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput?

There are reports doing the round that Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety will be sharing the screens with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni star Sushant Singh Rajput for the upcoming movie Aakhen 2. Although, the makers of the movie have not confirmed or made any official announcement but there are reports that the second instalment of Aakhen will have Esha Gupta taking over the role of Bipasha Basu from the first instalment of Aankhein.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is busy with the upcoming movie Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Sanon will be seen playing the role of Sadashivrao’s second wife Parvatibai. Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial is a historical period drama film which will hit the theatres on December 9, 2019.

