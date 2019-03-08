Luka Chuppi: The live-in relationship drama of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan is looting hearts all over. The audience are lauding the concept and even after a week of release, it is going well on the box-office crossing 50 crore mark. The Bollywood beauty took this opportunity to celebrate the success of her highest opener and arranged a bash with the Luka Chuppi team. Here are the inside photos!

Kriti Sanon who is riding high on the success of her highest opening Luka Chuppi was seen celebrating the immense love and recognition of her character Rashmi, with her team in Mumbai on Thursday night. Enjoying the winning state of her life amidst the hectic work schedules, Kriti Sanon went out with her team to rejoice the success of Luka Chuppi that marked her highest opener as a female lead.

Giving an insight into her celebrations, Kriti Sanon flooded her Instagram stories with pictures and videos from the intimate celebration with her team. The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Take a look at the photo from the success bash!

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. The Bollywood diva has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. But this character was the one people could relate themselves too. The remarkable acting on Kriti Sanon has definitely doubled her recognition in the industry and people are well enough lauding her for the same.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

