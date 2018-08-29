After making her fans go crazy with her performance in the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, actor Kriti Sanon is busy working for her upcoming project Luka Chuppi. In the movie, she is going to play the lead opposite to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently shared a photo from the film and you can't take a chance to miss it.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is on a roll lately. Besides grabbing the lead role in a few A-listed films, Kriti has successfully created her niche in the industry. Recently, the actor was seen performing an item song titled ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. Apart from all this, Kriti is also a social media superstar. She never misses a chance to update her fans regarding her upcoming films through various social media platforms.

An hour ago, the actor shared a still from her upcoming film Luka Chuppi, and believe us she is looking truly mesmerising. In the post shared by Sanon, the actor is looking breathtaking. With minimal makeup and perfect hair, it is almost impossible to take our eyes off the beauty. Here take a look at the picture:

#LukaChuppi 🎬 📸: @harjeetsphotography A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 29, 2018 at 12:04am PDT

Along with Luka Chuppi, Kriti is also going to be a part of some big projects including Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4. The actor was also appreciated for her role in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

