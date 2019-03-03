Luka Chuppi: Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend. To gauge the audience reaction, Kriti set out recently to visit multiple theatres and received a thunderous response. During her visit, Kriti also sold tickets of her film at the ticket counters.

Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon is receiving a humongous response as her recent release Luka Chuppi marked the highest opening as a solo Female lead. As her first film of the year released, Kriti Sanon went all out and about to visit theatres and catch the audience’s reaction. Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon also shared a video on her social media account where the actress was seen selling tickets to audiences at the theatre. Kriti Sanon took to her social media where she shared the video and captioned it saying that selling her film’s tickets was a lot more fun so much that she forgot to ask for the cash. She quipped her followers whether they have watched Luka Chuppi yet as they never know they might find Kriti on the other side of the box.

The actress was seen interacting with fans as she visited multiple theatres and gauged the reactions from her fans, creating a fan frenzy receiving a tremendous response from the audience. Earlier, Kriti was seen playing hide & seek with the paparazzi. The actress yet again played Luka Chuppi with the paps last night as the shutterbugs followed her throughout.

Kriti’s performance is a complete package of fantastic screen presence and maintains a strong position. She also shines in an important emotional sequence in the film. Kriti Sanon has been making a mark on the audience with her impeccable choices of characters. After Kriti’s brilliant performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) as Bitti Mishra, the actress is treating the audience with yet another noteworthy character.

The actress is all geared for an eventful 2019 with a line-up of four films out of which first film Luka Chuppi is already released. With projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala, the young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

