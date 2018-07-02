For the first time, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are going to share the screen for their upcoming movie Luka Chuppi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is a desi rom-com and the story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra. The movie is slated to release in March 2018.

It has been finally confirmed that two of the most talented and good-looking actors of the tinsel town, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will soon be starring opposite to each other in their upcoming movie Luka Chuppi. The makers recently launched the first motion poster for the film that revealed that it is going to be a Desi rom-com. Directed by Marathi film-maker, Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is the first project of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan and Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon. After the success of his recent movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik has received a thumbs-up for his acting skills from critics as well as the audience.

Coming back to Luka Chuppi, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan who is a founder of Maddock Films, and has also produced Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Finding Fanny, Badlapur and Hindi Medium.

Here are some other interesting facts about the movie that we know so far:

From the first motion poster, we have got to know that the movie is slated to hit the screens in March, next year. Film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh recently took to his Twitter handle and made the announcement.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi… Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra… Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel… March 2019 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/niuW1woeXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

The makers of the movie recently revealed that in the movie, Kartik Aaryan is a role of star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. Unlike his earlier roles, in Luka Chuppi , Kartik will be seen playing a man who is a perfect marriage material. Opposite to him is Kriti Sanon, which is playing a bold girl from Mathura, who believes in gender equality and has her own set of ideas.

The storyline travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra, and have a touch of the local dialect. The producer of the movie, Dinesh Vijan recently revealed that as both of the actors also belong to the same region, it was easier for them to adopt the culture and local dialects.

Earlier it was decided that the movie will be named Mathura Live, but after a number of conclusions, it was titled Luka Chuppi.

