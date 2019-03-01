Much-awaited movie Luka Chuppi, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles has released today. From the time, the trailer was dropped, fans were really curious to see the on-screen chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The most buzzing part about the film is the track, which is a remake of 90’s song Poster Lagwa Do. Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy film, that precisely focusses on young lovers. It contains the various complications that the modern type of relationships suffers in today’s time. In the movie, Kartik Aaryan is in the role of a boy Guddy Shukla, who belongs to a small town, meanwhile, the lead actor Kriti Sanon will play the role of Rashmi Trivedi and is successful in bringing her charm, as we saw in Bareilly Ki Barfi. The story is about a couple, who want to get into a live-in relationship, but due to the conservative world, they lie to the world of being married.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana. The second half of the movie is slightly better, as the story comes into action. The performance of all the stars of the movie is said to be very loud and overwhelming, moreover, Pankaj Tripathi is seen in a new avatar, which is never seen on-screen before and the role of Vinay Pathak is just perfect. Further, the movie is one time watch, with right punches and dialogues. It is a light-hearted film, with a small hidden message in end.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More