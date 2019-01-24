Luka Chuppi movie trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has been finally released. Slated to hit the screens on March 1, the film takes a modern take on marriage and live-in relationships. Along with the duo, Luka Chuppi also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana in prominent roles. The film has been helmed by Laxman Utekar under the banner of Maddock Films.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi trailer is finally out and it is unlike any other love story. To raise the excitement for the trailer launch, the makers of the film had earlier released a series of posters that left everyone intrigued. Deemed a quirky rom-com that takes an interesting take on marriage and live-in relationships, Luka Chuppi has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Before the film hits the theatrical screens, here is 5 things that one must know about the film-

1. As the title Luka Chuppi suggests, Kartik and Kriti are two modern-age individuals looking for a suitable partner for marriage. However, the twist in the tale comes when they decide to get into a live-in relationship and hide it from their respective families.

2. Having delivered blockbuster films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bareilly Ki Barfi in recent past, Kartik and Kriti are the new emerging stars in Bollywood. Along with Luka Chuppi, Kartik will be seen in upcoming films like Hindi remake of Kirik Party and modern remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh while Kirti will be seen in films like Housefull, Arjun Patiala and Panipat.

3. Along with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi also stars talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. The duo has time and again garnered praises from the audience as well as the film critics for their strong performances and comic timing.

4. Luka Chuppi is made under the banner of Maddock Films, who have delivered blockbusters films like Stree and Hindi Medium in recent past. Both the films had a strong flair of comedy.

5. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 1, Luka Chuppi will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya at the cinema screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More