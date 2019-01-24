Luka Chuppi movie trailer review: The trailer of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Luka Chuppi which is a rom-com has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film on Thursday. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in key roles.

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi has finally been released by the makers of the film. The trailer seems interesting as the film offers a unique storyline and the trailer has its awestruck moments. There are moments in the trailer which will tickle your funny bone and when you watch the trailer, the curiosity to watch the film will also increase as we would really want to know if they will succeed in keeping their secret and be able to dodge everyone around them!

The story revolves around Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and how they plan to get into a live-in relationship before marriage. The season of marriages is around the corner and after they plan a live-in relationship, they are asked to keep it a secret that they are unmarried.

The film has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and has been backed by Dinesh Vijan. Luka Chuppi also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana.

This is followed by multiple lies they say to look like a married couple and they have many secrets to keep! The trailer has created a lot of buzzes all over social media. This will be the first time when we see Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon collaborating for a Bollywood film. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 1 this year. The makers and cast of the film on Thursday shared a poster of the film announcing that the trailer will be out today and also gave us a sneak-peek into the interesting storyline.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to Twitter to share the much-awaited trailer. The trailer of the film had revived a positive response from both fans as well as critics.

