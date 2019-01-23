Karthik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi's first look is out! The poster of the movie was shared by Karthik on his official Twitter handle. It is the first time that both Karthik and Kriti have shared the screen space. Luka Chuppi's trailer will be out tomorrow.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama sensation Karthik Aaryan has bagged yet another movie, this time opposite Kriti Sanon. It’s the first time that the duo has been paired together for a movie. Under Dinesh Vijan’s production banner the movie is titled Luka Chuppi and has been directed by Laxman Utekar. The first look of the movie was shared by the 28-year-old actor on his Twitter handle. The movie will hit the box office on March 1 clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, Sonchiriya on the same day.

Another in this March box-office collision course is Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Aaryan shared the poster saying, “Pakde jayenge ya denge sabko chakma? Presenting the first poster of #LukaChuppi Trailer Out Tomorrow”. The trailer for the same will be out tomorrow. The movie has a strong supporting cast comprising Apaarshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi to name a few. While the response to the poster has been nothing short of laudable, here are our top picks from Twitter:

From the poster, it seems that the movie is a hide and seek mystery, though the final verdict can be can given only when the trailer is out. The movie has been mainly shot in Gwalior which also happens to be Karthik’s hometown. Ever since his debut, Karthik has been garnering limelight for his ace acting skills bagging many interesting projects. Besides Luka Chuppi, Aaryan’s upcoming projects include Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is the remake of 1978 drama. While female lead Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will be seen next in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, followed by Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala.

