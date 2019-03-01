Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in the blue denim attire, at Luka Chuppi screening: Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan spotted in the Luka Chuppi screening with her friend Ananya Pandey. Sara wore a blue denim jumpsuit, sleeveless with some golden button like stones embedded in the front, paring with round earrings and holding a Black shiny clutch, wearing a pair of silver heels.

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a denim blue attire, at Luka Chuppi screening: Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the Luka Chuppi screening with her friend and actor Ananya Pandey. Sara wore a sleeveless denim blue jumpsuit paired with round earrings. She was seen holding a black shiny clutch and part from that it was her silver heels that gained our attention.

The dress she is seen wearing is simply elegant in its own way. Like always, the star-kid was seen striking some amazing poses to the paparazzi. Apart from that, the actor once again proved that she is indeed a born fashionista. Here’s take a look at the latest pictures of the Kedarnath actor:

After making a big Bollywood debut with films Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan is the talk of the town. Currently, she replaced Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador of Veet. Apart from that, the actor is busy working with some prominent directors. There are reports that she is working in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period film Panipat opposite to Arjun Kapoor.

Sara has shown her brilliant acting skills in her last two movies which were released last year. Talking about Sara’s acting in Kedarnath, her mother and actor Amrita Singh said that she could not believe that her daughter acted so well. Actor and Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan has also appreciated his daughter’s work. The audiences are now waiting to know about the upcoming films where Sara would be seen entertaining them by her creative role.

