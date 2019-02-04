Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola: The much-awaited song of Luka Chuppi i.e Coca Cola has finally released. Featuring the leading duo Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the song is the recreation of 2018 Tony Kakkar's song that goes by the same name. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 1, Luka Chuppi has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya at the cinema screens.

The fresh on-screen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has struck a chord with the audience. After a positive response received by the trailer of their upcoming film Luka Chuppi followed by the song Poster Chapwa Do, the second song of the film titled Coca Cola has released today. Following the trend of remakes, Coca Cola is the remake of Tony Kakkar’s song that goes by the same name. Recreated by Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Young Desi and Tanishq Bagchi, the song is a complete party chartbuster

With its foot-tapping beats, catchy lyrics and a peppy vibe through-out the song, the song features Kartik and Kriti put on their dancing shoes and set the screens on fire with sizzling chemistry. In less than an hour, the song has already received 136, 702 views and the count is increasing every passing second. Singer Tony Kakkar has commented under the music video on YouTube stating that he never thought the song will reach here when he was creating it.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi revolves around a couple who decides to get into a live-in relationship before marriage. Along with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Post Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Kriti has been roped in for Panipat, in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with actors like Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

