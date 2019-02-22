Luka Chuppi song Duniyaa: As Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's latest song Duniyaa gears to hit the screens on March 1, the makers of the film have released another song today to raised excitement among the audience. Sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali, the song is the recreation of romantic chartbuster Khaab.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Luka Chuppi. As the film gears to hit the theatrical screens on February 22, the makers of the film have released a romantic track today that features the sizzling chemistry between the duo. Titled as Duniyaa, the song has been sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Vijan Ganguly.

Not so surprisingly, the song is yet another recreation of a hit Punjabi track and that is Khaab. While Kartik and Kriti’s chemistry is surely praise-worthy, the song comes across as a mood-killer especially for those who have listened Khaab on loop. Before this, the filmmakers have also recreated songs like Photo, Tu Laung Main Elaachi and Coca Cola. Post the recreation of almost 4 songs in the movie album, the scope of any original track coming out is unlikely and it is highly disappointing.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi is slated for a theatrical release on March 1. Kartik and Kriti will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the film. With the duo, actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana will also be playing a prominent role.

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is shooting for Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

