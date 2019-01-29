The latest song titled Poster Lagwa Do from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romantic comedy Luka Chuppi has finally been released by the makers of the film. Movie biz and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the song on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The latest song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi titled Poster Lagwa Do has finally been released by the makers of the film on Tuesday—January 29. The peppy dance number, which is the recreated version of the superhit song Yeh Khabar Chhapva Do from Akshay Kumar’s film Aflatoon has been welcomed by fans with open arms and the video featuring Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak is being loved by the audience.

Poster Lagwa Do has been crooned by popular singer Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma and the music has been composed by White Noise Studios. The lyrics of the song have been penned by White Noise Studios under the label of T-series. The song has created a lot of buzz on social media and Kriti Sanon is looking too hot in the video! The men in the frame—Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana make the song more fun to watch! Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is a rom-com which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and also stars Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in the supporting roles.

It will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen together in Bollywood film and fans cannot control their excitement! Luka Chuppi has been backed by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to hit the big screen on March 1 this year.

The film will face a box office clash with Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Sonchiraiya.

